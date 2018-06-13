Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,397.21, down 1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon lower, with the Straits Times Index falling by 33.48 points, nearly 1 per cent down on the day to 3,397.21 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 216 to 109, as about 682.6 million shares worth S$555.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Allied Tech, which rose 14.6 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to S$0.055 with 49.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and Golden Agri-Resources.

Among active index stocks were UOB, at S$27.24, S$0.62 or 2.2 per cent lower, and DBS, down S$0.42 or 1.48 per cent to S$28.06.