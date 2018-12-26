You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday trading at 3,011.49, down 1.3% on day

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in negative territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 39.57 points, or 1.3 per cent to 3,011.49 as at 1.01pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 232 to 85, after about 237.7 million shares worth S$260.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was flat at 4.3 Singapore cents, with 24.1 million shares traded. 

Other actives included Keppel Corp which fell 2.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$5.71, and Singtel which lost 1.7 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.89. 

