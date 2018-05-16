You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday trading at 3,531.83, down 0.2%

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index falling 8.4 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,531.83 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 210 to 128, after about 906.9 million shares worth S$660.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 5.2 per cent, or 0.6 Singapore cent to 12.1 Singapore cents, with 96.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was down 3.6 per cent to S$21.38; and Genting Singapore which fell 2.3 per cent to S$1.29.

