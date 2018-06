[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a weak start as foreign investors returned with appetite for risky assets.

The KOSPI ended up 6.00 points or 0.25 per cent at 2,453.76.

The KOSPI is down around 0.8 per cent so far this year, and down by 1.30 per cent in the previous 30 days.

REUTERS