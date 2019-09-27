You are here

South Korea: Chipmakers send stocks lower

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 4:30 PM

South Korean shares fell more than 1 per cent on Friday as leading chipmakers declined on shaky industry outlook, while political uncertainty in the United States also weighed on sentiment.
The KOSPI ended down 24.59 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 2,049.93. The benchmark index lost nearly 2 per cent for the week, marking its first weekly fall since mid-August.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$20.08 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 0.44 per cent so far this year, and gained 6.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

