You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Shares slide as US, China spar over Hong Kong protests

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 3:32 PM

file70ks5ed0t14f2cn899k.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 27.92 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 2,125.32, marking its lowest close in a week.
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as rising tension between the United States and China over Hong Kong protests dimmed hopes for a trade deal. 

China made stern representations to a representative of the US embassy in Beijing on Wednesday after the Senate unanimously passed legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 27.92 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 2,125.32, marking its lowest close in a week.

In addition to uncertainties in trade talks between Beijing and Washington, foreigners dumped domestic shares ahead of the rebalancing of MSCI index, said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners were net sellers of KOSPI shares for the tenth consecutive session, the longest since Aug 19. On Wednesday, they net sold US$285.59 million worth of shares on the main board.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares tumble on Westpac breach, Sino-US trade rhetoric

The KOSPI has risen 4.13 per cent so far this year, and gained 6.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 573.69 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 134.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 03:28 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tumble on Westpac breach, Sino-US trade rhetoric

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended nearly 1.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, dented by losses in financials, and as US...

Nov 20, 2019 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes millennials with savings product offering 2% interest rate

STANDARD Chartered is riding on the millennial wave for savings and investments, with the launch of its first...

Nov 20, 2019 03:03 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on fresh trade worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by fresh concerns on US-China trade...

Nov 20, 2019 03:00 PM
Garage

Louis Dreyfus Co, Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator tie up on agri-food innovation

AGRICULTURAL goods merchant Louis Dreyfus Company and Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator (TLA) have partnered to boost...

Nov 20, 2019 02:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Longer-term Singapore government bonds facing headwinds: DBS

SINGAPORE Government Securities (SGS) bonds with tenors above 10 years have been under profit-taking pressure in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly