You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks bounce back; Fed in focus

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 4:03 PM

file6u6ov5ac97d1bnvquerz.jpg
South Korean shares climbed on Tuesday recouping some of the previous day's sharp losses, but uncertainties remained high amid a worsening diplomatic and economic spat with Japan, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. 
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed on Tuesday recouping some of the previous day's sharp losses, but uncertainties remained high amid a worsening diplomatic and economic spat with Japan, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index ended up 9.20 points or 0.45 per cent at 2,038.68.

 The benchmark index shed nearly 2 per cent on Monday as tensions with Japan added pressure on the export-dependent economy.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$119.25 million worth of shares on the main board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 The US Fed will begin a two-day policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. If implemented, it would be the central bank's first rate cut in a decade.

 Japan is preparing for Cabinet approval as early as Friday to remove South Korea from the so-called white list status with minimum trade restrictions, Japanese media reported last week.

 Uncertainty has persisted over the relationship with Japan, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea, noting that eyes will now be on developments from the Asean Regional Forum (ARF).

Officials from Seoul and Tokyo will be in Bangkok this week for the ARF. South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha said she is "highly likely" to meet with Japan's Taro Kono as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the ASEAN forum.

 Amid a deepening row between neighbours, South Korea's underwear makers surged as South Korean boycott of Japanese clothing brands intensified, making the textile sub-index the biggest percentage gainer among KOSPI sub-indexes with a 2.5% rise.

Shares of Monami jumped as much as 26.2 per cent on Tuesday, before it ended up 12.9 per cent, as investors expected the stationery maker's sales to grow as customers boycott Japanese pens.

The KOSPI has fallen 0.12 per cent so far this year, and lost 2.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Pilot scheme to facilitate high-potential tech firms' Employment Pass applications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly