You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks dip on concerns over exports, earnings recovery

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 3:14 PM

doc78jh9ilnzhl1ed0tgdl3_doc78jf57lfow88pb5ekri.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 13.63 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,190.08.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, as investors were wary about a swift turnaround in exports and corporate earnings, while steering clear of making big bets ahead of holiday. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 13.63 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,190.08.

Though the index rose nearly 5% so far this month, South Korea's exports data showed that overseas demand were not recovering quickly, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment. This has caused investors to take profits, he added. 

South Korean exports fell again in the first 20 days of December according to official data on Monday, but a recovery in demand from China and stabilising chip prices offered signs that a year-long run of declines may be nearing its end.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners were net sellers of US$121.45 million worth of shares on the main board.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks pressured at open

The KOSPI has risen 7.30 per cent so far this year, and gained 3.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 02:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

COMMODITY trader Olam International will book a one-time gain of US$27 million from divesting part of its stake in a...

Dec 24, 2019 02:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tick up on gold stocks; NZ at record high

[SYDNEY] Gold and healthcare stocks helped Australian shares eke out small gains on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas...

Dec 24, 2019 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges up extending US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as...

Dec 24, 2019 02:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hock Lian Seng's deputy chief executive officer, David Chew Tuan Dong, will resign to pursue other...

Dec 24, 2019 01:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

Euphoria, greed and fear mark 2010s for commodities investors

[TORONTO] The past decade -- a humbling one for investors in commodities and raw materials -- was a roller-coaster...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly