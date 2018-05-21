You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks edge higher, won falls on broader dollar strength

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 11:44 AM

BP_Kospi_210518_84.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won and bond yields fell.

At 01:23 GMT, the Kospi was up 4.86 points or 0.20 per cent at 2,465.51.

The won was quoted at 1,081.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.38 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,077.6, as the US dollar strengthened across the board.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,081.15 per US dollar, down 0.05 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,064.35 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.37 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.41 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 0.3 per cent so far this year, and down by 2.18 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 207,726,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 383.

Foreigners were net sellers of 60,241 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 1.45 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.75.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.229 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.24 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

BP_Chan Chun Sing_210518_83.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean at an inflexion point; positive outlook cannot be taken for granted: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening