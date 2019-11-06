You are here

South Korea: Stocks end flat as investors await trade clues

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 3:46 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 1.51 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,144.15, and posted its fifth straight session of gains.
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gave up early gains to end flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited fresh developments on trade talks between the United States and China.

Without a new momentum to drive the KOSPI's further rise, the upward pressure was limited, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 1.51 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,144.15, and posted its fifth straight session of gains. In early trade, the index rose as much as 0.6 per cent to touch its highest level since May 9.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$204.13 million worth of shares on the main board. They were net buyers for the sixth consecutive session.

The KOSPI has risen 5.05 per cent so far this year, and has gained 2.4 per cent in the last 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

