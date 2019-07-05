South Korea: Stocks end flat as large-caps' tepid Q2 outlook weighs

South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended flat on Friday as tepid second-quarter profit outlook from heavyweights dented sentiment, while investors braced for US employment data.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended flat on Friday as tepid second-quarter profit outlook from heavyweights dented sentiment, while investors braced for US employment data.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 1.86 points or 0.09 per cent at 2,110.59 points. For the week, the benchmark index ended down 0.9 per cent, snapping four consecutive weekly gains.

The KOSPI climbed 3.41 per cent so far this year, and gained 2.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

