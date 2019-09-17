You are here

South Korea: Stocks end flat as oil price surge sparks slowdown concerns

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 4:13 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 0.11 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,062.33, posting an eighth straight session of gains.
[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed little changed on Tuesday on fears that a spike in oil prices could slow global economic growth further. 

The KOSPI has risen 1.04 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 497.84 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 465.

