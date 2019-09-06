South Korea: Stocks end higher on trade truce hopes

The KOSPI ended up 4.38 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,009.13.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares inched up on Friday on trade truce hopes, but concerns around a positive outcome from the talks trimmed early gains.

The KOSPI ended up 4.38 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,009.13. For the week, the benchmark index added 2.1 per cent, the most since early April.

The KOSPI has fallen 1.56 per cent so far this year, and lost 3.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$39.62 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS