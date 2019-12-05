South Korea: Stocks end lower as investors shrug off positive trade signals

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 8.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,060.74, marking its third straight session of declines.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off positive signals about the US-China trade talks, with foreigners posting net selling for a 21th session.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 8.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,060.74, marking its third straight session of declines.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$55.03 million worth of shares on the main board. They were net sellers for a 21th consecutive session.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 US presidential election.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The KOSPI advanced 0.97 per cent so far this year, but lost 0.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The Business Times Year-end newsletter: Mentorship special We’ll be curating stories from management guru John Bittleston and making them free to read. DON’T MISS OUT - Sign up for BT newsletters by Dec 15 Terms & conditions Sign up

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 462.56 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 273.

REUTERS