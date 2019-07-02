South Korea: Stocks end weaker as Japan's export curbs unnerve markets

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.71 points or 0.36 per cent at 2,122.03 points.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended down on Tuesday as Japan's export curbs against Seoul added to trade uncertainties over the Sino-US talks, while automakers slid after posting lean sales in June. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.71 points or 0.36 per cent at 2,122.03 points.

The KOSPI climbed 3.97 per cent so far this year, and gained 3.6per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 442.10 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 421.

REUTERS