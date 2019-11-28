You are here

South Korea: Stocks fall as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal worries

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 3:14 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 9.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,118.60.
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost ground on Thursday as investors worried about the prospects of a US-China trade deal after President Donald Trump signed a bill backing Hong Kong protesters. 

Foreigners were net sellers of  S$95.82 million worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 16th straight session.

The KOSPI has risen 3.80 per cent so far this year, and gained 2.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. China's Foreign Ministry promptly warned of unspecified "firm counter measures" in response.

Mr Trump's approval of the legislation has heightened concerns over the trade deal, said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

REUTERS

