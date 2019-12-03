South Korea: Stocks fall as Trump's tariffs on Brazil, Argentina hit risk appetite

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,084.07.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump abruptly imposed tariffs against select imports from Brazil and Argentina, stoking fears that a trade war could be spreading.

The sentiment was also hit by weak US manufacturing data.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,084.07. The index fell as much as 1.2 per cent in early trade.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 19th straight session, by selling $229.88 million worth of shares on the main board on Tuesday.

The KOSPI has risen 2.11 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

