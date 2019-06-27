You are here

South Korea: Stocks finish higher on trade truce expectations

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 4:25 PM

South Korea's KOSPI stock index closed higher on Thursday on expectations of a US-China trade truce, while chipmakers extended their rally after Micron Technology saw a recovery in demand.
Bloomberg

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index closed higher on Thursday on expectations of a US-China trade truce, while chipmakers extended their rally after Micron Technology saw a recovery in demand.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index closed up 12.49 points or 0.59 per cent at 2,134.34.

In addition to expectations of a truce, chip shares extended their gains on Micron's move to cut its output, said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at IBK Securities. 

The KOSPI has risen 4.57 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

