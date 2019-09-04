South Korea: Stocks jump as investors cheer upbeat China services sector survey

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 22.84 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 1,988.53.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose over 1 per cent on Wednesday after a private survey showed an upbeat China service sector in August, easing worries about the Sino-US trade war.

The KOSPI has fallen 2.57 per cent so far this year, and lost 6.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 342.71 million shares and of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 532.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$290.85 million worth of shares on the main board, the most since Aug 6.

REUTERS