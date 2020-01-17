You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks pause after trade-fueled rally

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 3:42 PM

doc78vtliz42wjb53c58ow_doc78ml3yn8vb6tyd7s79u.jpg
The Seoul stock market's KOSPI ended up 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,250.57.
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a 15-month high in morning trade, as investors awaited fresh cues following a recent rally driven by trade optimism. 

The Seoul stock market's KOSPI ended up 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,250.57. The benchmark index rose as much as 0.92 per cent in early trade, notching its highest level since Oct 8, 2018.

The index jumped 2 per cent from a week ago, marking its second straight weekly gain.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$81.87 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 2.41 per cent so far this year, and gained 7.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ hit fresh closing peaks on positive global data, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares notched a record closing high on Friday for a fourth straight session, as markets...

Jan 17, 2020 03:01 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close higher on Wall Street gains, weak yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright...

Jan 17, 2020 02:44 PM
Companies & Markets

India Supreme Court rejects pleas from Singtel associate Airtel, other telcos

[NEW DELHI] India's top court has rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea...

Jan 17, 2020 02:22 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has slapped a S$200,000 civil penalty on Lim Soon Fang for not disclosing...

Jan 17, 2020 01:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley plans to hire dozens for Asia wealth expansion

[SINGAPORE] Morgan Stanley plans to add dozens of staff at its wealth business in Hong Kong and Singapore this year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly