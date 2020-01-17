South Korea: Stocks pause after trade-fueled rally

The Seoul stock market's KOSPI ended up 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,250.57.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a 15-month high in morning trade, as investors awaited fresh cues following a recent rally driven by trade optimism.

The Seoul stock market's KOSPI ended up 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,250.57. The benchmark index rose as much as 0.92 per cent in early trade, notching its highest level since Oct 8, 2018.

The index jumped 2 per cent from a week ago, marking its second straight weekly gain.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$81.87 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 2.41 per cent so far this year, and gained 7.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS