You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks rally on expectations of Fed rate cut; auto firms zoom

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 3:51 PM

doc75q9q6jry1l107s9gl4o_doc75mpafjnbi8jzfbrmcv.jpg
South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose for a third consecutive session on Monday on growing bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while the trade deal between the United States and Mexico, and Beijing's stimulus measures boosted domestic auto sector.
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose for a third consecutive session on Monday on growing bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while the trade deal between the United States and Mexico, and Beijing's stimulus measures boosted domestic auto sector.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 27.16 points, or 1.31 per cent, at 2,099.49, marking the biggest daily percentage gain since April 29.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 452.20 million shares and of the total traded issues of 891, 628 shares rose.

The KOSPI has risen 2.86 per cent so far this year, but lost 6.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
4 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
5 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

Must Read

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's staff healthcare costs up in 2018; lacks well-designed corporate insurance: report

Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: CDL shares add 5% after renewed offer for M&C

Jun 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Starhill Reit, Oxley, Boardroom, Pacific Star, FSL, Alpha Energy, Accrelist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening