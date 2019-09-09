You are here

South Korea: Stocks rise on China's liquidity boost

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 3:17 PM

South Korean shares climbed on Monday, as investors expected China's latest policy easing measure would support Seoul's exports to its biggest trade partner.
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 10.42 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,019.55, rising for the fourth straight session.

The KOSPI has fallen 1.05 per cent so far this year, and lost 3.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$193.75 million worth of shares on the main board.

