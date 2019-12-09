South Korea: Stocks rise on strong US data; unfazed by North Korea test

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 6.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,088.65.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Monday as strong US job data brought some relief to investors, while North Korea's "very important" test at its satellite launch site had limited impact.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 6.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,088.65.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$61.56 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 2.33 per cent so far this year, but lost 0.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 385.45 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 370.

