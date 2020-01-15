You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks snap 4-day gains ahead of trade deal signing

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 4:05 PM

doc78usq29ocf7l861idw0_doc78ojzpvcv411ag0t6gd7.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 7.89 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,230.98, after rising for a fourth straight session.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped a 4-session winning streak on Wednesday, as investors awaited the fine print of a Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 7.89 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,230.98, after rising for a fourth straight session.

Investor sentiment soured after remarks from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the US would maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of agreement between the two sides.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$74.76 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 1.52 per cent so far this year, and gained 5.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 732.35 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, advancing shares were 513.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 04:00 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks slip as tariff comments dent trade deal optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares dropped on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak after a top US trade official...

Jan 15, 2020 03:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore adjusts gender wage gap; lifts female representation closer to 40% target for 2021

CITI Singapore has adjusted the pay of women at its bank who, when compared with their male peers of equal work...

Jan 15, 2020 03:38 PM
Real Estate

Property consultant Karamjit Singh sets up real estate investment sales firm

PROPERTY industry veteran Karamjit Singh has established a boutique real estate investment sales firm, Showsuite...

Jan 15, 2020 03:07 PM
Garage

Developer bootcamp Hacktiv8 bags US$3m in pre-Series A round

INDONESIAN web developer bootcamp Hacktiv8 on Wednesday said it has raised US$3 million in pre-Series A funding, led...

Jan 15, 2020 02:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on Sembcorp, Veolia deal

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting public feedback on SembWaste's proposed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly