South Korea: Stocks snap 4-day losing streak as US rate cut bets rise

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 4:01 PM

doc762lsgmirp11jficedoz_doc749xi3j5ci81kz0igkli.jpg
Bloomberg

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks snapped a four-session losing streak to end higher on Thursday, boosted by rising hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, in a choppy session due to caution ahead of Samsung Electronic's second-quarter results.

The KOSPI benchmark index closed up 12.71 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,108.73, snapping a four-session losing streak.

The KOSPI index closed higher tracking solid global markets, after Wall Street closed at record highs on expectations of a rate cut by the Fed, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. South Korean market had been choppy on worries over Japan's export curbs and ahead of Samsung's second-quarter profit announcement, Lee added.

The KOSPI has risen 3.32 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

