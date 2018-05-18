You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks, won edge up amid caution on US-China trade talks

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 9:36 AM

10994721_H1369189.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and the Korean won both nudged up on Friday, while investors remained cautious as they watch how the US-Sino trade negotiations unfold.

Market players also eyed developments of talks between the United States and North Korea. US President Donald Trump sought on Thursday to placate North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit, saying Kim's security would be guaranteed in any deal.

At 0056 GMT, the Kospi was up 10.94 points or 0.45 per cent at 2,459.39.

Shares of South Korean drugmaker Samsung BioLogics jumped 8 per cent after the company said joint venture partner Biogen would exercise its call option by late June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The won was quoted at 1,079.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,081.2.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,079.3 per US dollar, up 0.23 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,062.2 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.33 per cent.

The Kospi slipped around 0.8 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.25 percent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 141,324,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 466.

Foreigners were net sellers of 7,505 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 1.21 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 107.66.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.249 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.26 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA merging SilkAir into flagship carrier, to invest S$100m upgrading fleet of regional arm

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

air6J6725.jpg
May 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, CCT, Hyphens Pharma

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening