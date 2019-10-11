South Korean stocks end firmer as investors cheer signs of trade progress

South Korean shares ended higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, stirring hopes for an agreement. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, stirring hopes for an agreement. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 16.39 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 2,044.54, after rising as much as 1.3 per cent. For the week, the KOSPI gained 1.18 per cent.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$51.42 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI climbed 0.17 per cent so far this year, and gained 4.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 375.59 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 466.

