South Korean stocks fall on Brexit woes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid on Thursday as remarks from the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) fuelled doubts over a Brexit deal, while concerns over global economic slowdown prompted caution from investors.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index ended 0.23 per cent lower at 2,077.94 from its previous close, snapping a fourth consecutive daily gain.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$79.82 million worth of shares on the main board.

Northern Ireland's DUP said on Thursday it could not support the Brexit deal being proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union as it stood.

The statement came a day after Britain and the EU appeared to be on the verge of a last-minute Brexit agreement.

The KOSPI has risen 1.81 per cent so far this year, but gained 7.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

