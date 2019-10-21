South Korean stocks inch up with eye on earnings, Brexit tussle

South Korean shares inched up on Monday as investor focus shifted to corporate earnings, even as the Brexit uncertainty continued.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 4.15 points, or 0.20%, at 2,064.84.

South Korea's third-quarter earnings estimates have risen gradually, and are likely to rise going forward, mainly thanks to recovery of the memory chip industry, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$102.94 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 1.17 per cent so far this year, and gained 4.60 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

