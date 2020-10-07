STI climbs 0.36% to 2,538.36, in line with Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended trading on Wednesday with a 0.36 per cent gain or 9.1 points higher at 2,538.36, in line with some regional key indices.

Venture Corp was one of the top-performing STI stocks, having gained S$0.58 or 2.92 per cent for the day to close at S$20.46. DBS group research recommended in a report dated Oct 6 that investors maintain their exposure to technology, and cited Venture as one of the beneficiaries of a powerful shift in structural demand to information technology infrastructure, 5G and data centres.

The brokerage house wrote: "We like Venture for its business diversification and its riding of the technology developments in various industries. Essential orders (medical and semiconductor) are expected to drive H2 20 earnings, and new product initiatives in 2021."

CapitaLand Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the STI's performance table. Its units were trading 1.78 per cent lower at S$1.66 at market close, despite trading cum dividend and cum entitlement.

The most heavily traded STI stock was Thai Beverage Public Company, which ended at S$0.585 or a cent lower on a trading volume of 33.85 million shares.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 201 to 187 for the day, with 1.01 billion securities worth S$921.5 million changing hands.

Regional markets were generally up. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 6,036.4, having gained 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 per cent to 24,242.86, and South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.89 per cent to end at 2,386.94, extending its rally for the sixth straight session.

The Nikkei 225, however, declined 0.05 per cent to 23,422.82 points. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended at 1,489.56 points, or 1.32 per cent lower.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.