You are here

Home > Stocks

STI closes 0.1% down at 2,810.95

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:41 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

THE benchmark Straits Times Index sank into the red on Wednesday, declining 0.11 per cent or 3.17 points to close at 2,810.95.

Among the STI constituents, the trio of banks made gains on Wednesday. UOB climbed 0.8 per cent or S$0.18 to close at S$22.75, while OCBC closed up 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 at S$10.05. DBS inched up 0.52 per cent or S$0.13 to close at S$25.32.

In a research note on Tuesday, Jefferies equity analyst Krishna Guha said: "While the financial-stability review highlights the pertinent risks … fiscal support and regulatory forbearance will help to tide over any adverse situation.

"Reflationary expectations and strong economic rebound may be priced in the steeper yield curve. All three banks will benefit in such a situation."

At the bottom of the STI performance table, Thai Beverage slid 2.72 per cent or S$0.02 to close at S$0.715 on Wednesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Decliners outnumbered advancers 246 to 190 for the day, with 2.55 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets ended the day mixed.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent or 35.10 points to close at 26,532.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.074 per cent or 2.56 points at 3,449.38.

South Korean shares jumped to a record closing high, partly lifted by chip makers after Micron Technology raised its revenue outlook for Q1 2021. The benchmark Kospi ended up 41.65 points or 1.58 per cent at 2,675.9.

OCBC Investment Research on Wednesday called South Korea a "bellwether for global trade", a day after the country's trade ministry reported that overseas shipments rose 4 per cent from a year earlier, supported by robust demand for tech devices and gains in key markets.

"The strength of trade activity in recent months is giving a lifeline to the recovery, though the situation remains fragile as the world awaits developments in the race to get a coronavirus vaccine," said the research team in its market commentary.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.54...

Dec 2, 2020 05:35 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday announced prohibition orders (POs) against two former...

Dec 2, 2020 05:22 PM
Government & Economy

China becomes a bigger mark on Nato's radar with new report

[BRUSSELS] The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) took another step toward making China a strategic focal...

Dec 2, 2020 04:58 PM
Life & Culture

F1: Schumacher's son gets first drive with Haas next season

[BAHRAIN] Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for...

Dec 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stock markets fell slightly at the open on Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for