You are here

Home > Stocks

STI closes 0.1% higher on Wednesday on mixed signals

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:40 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 6:05 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

LOCAL shares clawed back early losses on Wednesday to close slightly higher as traders welcomed Tuesday's findings that a cheap generic steroid dramatically reduces Covid-19 death rates, even as they took the better-than-expected US retail sales print with a pinch of salt.

The Straits Times Index (STI) finished 2.77 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 2,669.62. Gainers outnumbered losers 209 to 169, with 1.43 billion securities worth S$1.13 billion traded.

Top active Synagie rose 0.6 Singapore cent or 3.70 per cent to S$0.168 on volume of 134.7 million.

Top gainer Jardine Matheson rose 64 US cents or 1.50 per cent to US$43.25. 

Top loser Shinvest fell 24 Singapore cents or 8.16 per cent to S$2.70, after having risen 24 Singapore cents the day before.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

OUE rose seven Singapore cents or 5.93 per cent to S$1.25 after it said late Tuesday that it is moving closer towards a sale of the US Bank Tower in Los Angeles.

Plant engineering firm PEC rose five Singapore cents or 10.87 per cent to S$0.51 after it said it will consolidate its stake in a Chinese subsidiary to lift its pro forma earnings per share.

Regional markets lacked direction. The Hang Seng rose 0.56 per cent, the KLSE climbed 0.57 per cent, the Shanghai Composite inched 0.14 per cent higher while the Nikkei fell 0.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, a record 78 per cent of fund managers polled globally say stocks are overvalued, the highest consensus since 1998, according to Bank of America’s latest monthly survey.

These funds also reduced their cash holdings to 4.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent, the biggest monthly drop since Aug 2009, led by institutional funds such as pension funds and insurance companies.

Hedge funds have hiked their net equity exposure to 52 per cent in June from 34 per cent a month ago – the highest since Sept 2018.

But June’s optimism is “fragile” and “nowhere near dangerously bullish”, the survey noted, as only 18 per cent of managers polled expect a V-shaped rebound whereas 64 per cent expect a U- or W-shaped recovery.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.61...

Jun 17, 2020 04:50 PM
Government & Economy

China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] China's planned national security law for Hong Kong could allow for extraditions to the mainland, the...

Jun 17, 2020 04:34 PM
Garage

TikTok owner ByteDance Q1 revenue soars to around 40b yuan: sources

[BEIJING] Beijing-based ByteDance, the privately owned operator of short video app TikTok, booked around 40 billion...

Jun 17, 2020 04:29 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore will not be affected by layoffs this year

HSBC Singapore will not be affected this year by the bank’s planned global redundancies that would impact 35,000...

Jun 17, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, following a positive...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.