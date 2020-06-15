You are here

Home > Stocks

STI closes 2.64% lower at 2,613.88 on Monday

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:00 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of losses after a rise in new coronavirus infections globally stoked fears that lockdowns might be re-imposed.

About 1.71 billion securities worth S$1.82 billion changed hands on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. Losers outnumbered gainers 349 to 148.

Synagie was the top traded stock, surging 3.5 Singapore cents or 26.92 per cent to S$0.165 on volume of 119 million after it said it would provide end-to-end e-commerce platform store management and fulfilment services to clients of advertising giant WPP's GroupM in South-east Asia.

The top gainer was Perennial Real Estate Holdings, which rose 25 Singapore cents or 36.23 per cent to S$0.94 after a trading halt was lifted. Perennial is the subject of a privatisation offer at S$0.95 per share.

The top loser was United Overseas Bank, which fell S$1.46 or 6.55 per cent to close at its intraday low of S$20.82 upon trading ex-dividend. A dividend of S$0.20 per share will be paid on June 29.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 1.5%

Regional markets were a sea of red. The Hang Seng fell 2.16 per cent, the KLSE fell 3.05 per cent, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.02 per cent while the Nikkei fell 3.47 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 47.19...

Jun 15, 2020 04:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin slid below US$9,000 on Monday for the first time since May, joining a downdraft in global...

Jun 15, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two per cent Monday as a spike in new virus infections in several...

Jun 15, 2020 04:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Risk-sensitive currencies fall on fears of second wave; dollar rises

[LONDON] The dollar rose and commodity currencies fell as a "risk-off" sentiment dominated markets, driven in part...

Jun 15, 2020 04:09 PM
Technology

Nokia adds Broadcom as third 5G chip vendor to diversify supply

[BENGALURU] Finland's Nokia said on Monday it had partnered Broadcom to develop chips for 5G equipment in its third...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.