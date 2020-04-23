You are here

STI closes 7.67 points or 0.30% lower on cusp of Q1 earnings season

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 5:52 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 7.67 points or 0.30 per cent to 2,542.37 in a third straight day of losses, as punters waded cautiously into the first-quarter earnings season, even after oil markets rebounded from a two-decade low.

About 2.2 billion securities worth S$1.23 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 217 to 190.

Clearbridge Health was the top traded stock, falling S$0.03 or 11.77 per cent to S$0.225 on volume of 295.7 million, reversing its gains of S$0.097 or 61.39 per cent on Wednesday.

ESR Reit was the second most active counter, falling S$0.025 or 6.94 per cent to S$0.335 on volume of 107.5 million after it joined Mapletree Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust in slashing dividends. 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top gainer, rising 3.05 per cent to S$20.96. Jardine Matheson was the top loser, falling 0.95 per cent to US$49.94.

Regional markets were mixed. The Hang Seng rose 0.35 per cent, the KLSE fell 0.02 per cent, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.19 per cent while the Nikkei rose 1.52 per cent.

