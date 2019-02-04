STI closes Monday down 0.1% to 3,184.56

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,184.56. About 1.36 billion securities worth S$484.55 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.36 per security.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 148.

The most actively traded stock was Pine Capital, which closed at S$0.002 with 795.1 million shares changing hands. The total value of the trades was S$1.59 million.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and ThaiBev.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings gained S$0.11 or 0.5 per cent to close at S$24.18; OCBC Bank shares dropped S$0.07 or 0.6 per cent lower to S$11.38; and United Overseas Bank shares were down S$0.09 or 0.3 per cent at S$25.25.