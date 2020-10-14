You are here

Home > Stocks

STI down 0.47 per cent to 2,555.59 despite ease in economic contraction

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:55 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

UNCERTAINTIES surrounding the coronavirus vaccine and stimulus talks in the United States weighed on regional markets, including the Straits Times Index (STI), which declined 12.06 points or 0.47 per cent to 2,555.59 on Wednesday.

The index's performance came despite the third-quarter ease in economic contraction, shown by data released on Wednesday.

Pandemic beneficiary Medtecs' stellar financial results and stalled coronavirus vaccine trials appeared to have buoyed investor sentiment in other medical suppliers. The shares of Malaysian companies Top Glove and Riverstone rose 3.02 per cent and 3.41 per cent respectively to S$3.07 and S$3.94, making them among the better performers on Wednesday.

Brokerage house CGS-CIMB reiterated a call to add Top Glove: "We continue to like Top Glove as it is the key beneficiary of higher glove demand owing to Covid-19, given its position as the world's largest glove maker."

Another medical-related company QT Vascular was the most heavily traded stock with a volume of 228.8 million shares; its price jumped 33.3 per cent to 0.8 Singapore cent by market close.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares dip at open despite easing of GDP contraction; STI down 0.3%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Coming in last on the STI performance table was real estate investment trust Mapletree Industrial Trust, which shed 2.7 per cent to close at S$3.25.

Decliners beat advancers 228 to 167 for the day, with 1.53 billion securities worth S$1.13 billion traded.

Asia markets were generally down after the Wall Street ended in the red on Tuesday as coronavirus vaccine trials were halted and fresh US fiscal measures appeared elusive.

The Kospi closed down 0.94 per cent at 2,380.48, marking its biggest fall since Sept 24; Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.27 per cent to 6,179.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.56 per cent to 3,340.78 points while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index was down 0.13 per cent at 1,523.25.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.11 per cent to 23,626.73 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.07 per cent to end at 24,667.09.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 05:54 PM
Consumer

Pearson's strategy pays off as Covid-19 accelerates online learning

[LONDON] The outgoing boss of Pearson hailed the wisdom of his lengthy and often painful battle to rebuild the...

Oct 14, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

EU summit to say Brexit progress 'still not sufficient'

[BRUSSELS] European Union (EU) leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit will say that...

Oct 14, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.95...

Oct 14, 2020 05:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

HYFLUX has a last chance for a firm conclusion to one of the current three deals on the table, as Justice Aedit...

Oct 14, 2020 04:56 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end higher as Xi's speech lifts tech stocks

[BEIJING] Hong Kong shares recovered lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, as tech stocks climbed after Chinese...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Gold struggles for traction as US dollar holds firm

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

Seven individuals, including staff and subcontractors of Keppel FELS, charged with corruption

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for