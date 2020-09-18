You are here

Home > Stocks

STI ends Friday barely changed at 2,497.71, shares in SGX up more than 5 per cent

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 6:06 PM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended Friday broadly unchanged, amid a mixed performance across the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed 3.07 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 2,497.71. Across the market, advancers versus decliners were evenly split: 202 to 202.

The strongest performing STI component stock by a long way was Singapore Exchange (SGX), which climbed 5.12 per cent to close at S$9.03.

This comes after SGX announced the listing of the world's largest Chinese pure government bond exchange traded fund (ETF), opening a potential avenue of growth in the bourse operator's ETF business.

The ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF will begin trading on Sept 21, with some US$676 million in assets under management.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Goldman Sachs also upgraded its call in SGX this week to "buy" from "neutral", on the view that its derivatives business will perform better than the market expects. Goldman raised its price target on the stock to S$10, from S$8.55 previously.

SGX will trade ex for its final dividend of S$0.08 per share on Oct 1.

The next best performer within the STI was Keppel Corp, which rose 1.91 per cent to S$4.28. It was closely followed by Dairy Farm International, which rose 1.8 per cent to end at US$3.97.

Among the smaller cap stocks, Mermaid Maritime rose 9.8 per cent to S$0.067. The company, which has a market cap of S$94.7 million, said earlier this week that a wholly owned unit had exercised a put option on 33.76 per cent stake in Asia Offshore Drilling (AOD) with Seadrill. The consideration for the disposal of AOD is US$31 million.

Separately, Mermaid also announced that it is forming a joint venture with a unit of Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production plc to develop robotics and artificial intelligence technologies to provide commercial subsea engineering services.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga aims to get flaghsip digital agency running by autumn 2021: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked the government to speed up preparations for his flaghisip...

Sep 18, 2020 05:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia should manage central bank messages to keep investors' faith: S&P

[BENGALURU] The credibility of Indonesia's central bank with investors remains intact following parliamentary...

Sep 18, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

LSE in talks to sell Italy stock exchange to Euronext

[LONDON] London Stock Exchange (LSE) entered exclusive talks on Friday to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext, with the...

Sep 18, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.44...

Sep 18, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

THE Public Service Division on Friday announced a reshuffle of some permanent secretary positions, to take effect...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy, key unit under IJM

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.