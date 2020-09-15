You are here

Home > Stocks

STI ends Tuesday almost unchanged ahead of Fed policy meeting

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 6:16 PM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

LOCAL market sentiment was somewhat more positive on Tuesday, after US stocks had a firm overnight close.

But investors were not throwing caution to the wind, as well-known companies like Singapore Airlines and United Overseas Bank made headlines for their efforts to cap staff costs.

The benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day just 3.28 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 2,485.83.

Among the STI components, Sembcorp Industries was the biggest gainer, rising 3.36 per cent to close at S$1.23. The company has enjoyed a steady re-rating after separating itself from its beleaguered offshore and marine arm Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine).

Sembmarine, the most heavily traded stock of the day, finally seemed to find a floor after several days of plumbing new lows. It ended 0.62 per cent higher at S$0.163.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other significant gainers within the index were Genting Singapore, which rose 2.99 per cent to close at S$0.69, and Mapletree Industrial Trust, which climbed 2.22 per cent to close at S$3.22.

In the small-cap space, subsea engineering and oilfield-services company IEV Holdings jumped 29.41 per cent to close at S$0.044. The company said on Monday night that it plans to sell its main operating unit for S$200,000. This will leave IEV with its healthcare, postpartum care and wellness businesses, which were acquired only last year.

Elsewhere, metal gifts manufacturer Joyas International saw a 50 per cent jump in its low-priced shares to S$0.003. The company said last week that it plans to place out 300 million new shares at S$0.003 each.

Around the region, stock markets were generally firmer. While the benchmark indices for Tokyo and Jakarta were lower, those for Hong Kong, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok were higher.

Among the key highlights of the coming week is the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, scheduled for Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its dovish stance.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 06:04 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA sells HK$2.7b into market after currency hits strong end of trading band

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$2.713 billion (S$476.2 million) into the market on Tuesday...

Sep 15, 2020 05:57 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus...

Sep 15, 2020 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 19.92...

Sep 15, 2020 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

POTENTIAL Hyflux investor Pison Investments on Tuesday said it has received 158 tender application forms from...

Sep 15, 2020 04:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid Maritime exits Seadrill offshore drilling venture for US$31m

THAILAND-BASED oil service specialist Mermaid Maritime Public Co will sell its 33.76 per cent stake in Asia Offshore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Singtel, StarHub pay-TV subscriptions to shrink further: Fitch Solutions

Low rates breathing life into S-Reit perps space: DBS

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.