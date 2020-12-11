You are here

Home > Stocks

STI falls 0.12% to cap a choppy week

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:42 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SINGAPORE shares closed lower with the key Straits Times Index falling 3.26 points or 0.12 per cent to wrap up a choppy week at 2,821.70 on Friday.

Week-on-week, the STI fell 18.19 points or 0.64 per cent, swinging between gains and losses as good and bad news took turns to dominate.

While vaccine cheer and on-again hopes for a US stimulus - this, nevertheless remains elusive - kept traders hopeful, Brexit uncertainty and rising geopolitical risks from the US-China rift had dampened the trading mood.

Weak jobs data out of the US late Thursday, despite better than expected European data, also weighed on investor sentiment. The European Central Bank did not surprise with an extension of its bond purchase programme.

Elsewhere, regional bourses put up a mixed showing with key indices in Japan, China and Australia posting losses while Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia logged gains.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Singapore, some 1.69 billion shares worth S$1.32 billion changed hands. OCBC, Singtel and Keppel led the losses in the local bourse.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) gained five Singapore cents or 1.74 per cent to S$2.93. Ascendas Reit said on Friday morning that it plans to acquire a suburban office property in Sydney, Australia for A$288.9 million (S$284 million), which will mark its fifth such property investment Down Under.

Olam International added two Singapore cents or 1.34 per cent to S$1.51. The food and agri-business giant announced the issuance of seven billion yen (S$89.8 million) of five-year sustainability-linked notes. The senior notes were issued to the Development Bank of Japan via a private placement under Olam's US$5 billion euro medium-term note programme.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 05:38 PM
Transport

Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in summer 2021: media

[BERLIN] Bookings at Lufthansa have tripled for next summer boosted by the imminent approval of a Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 11, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 30.19...

Dec 11, 2020 05:11 PM
Podcasts

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Dec 7)

Here's what you missed on Money FM last week.

Dec 11, 2020 05:01 PM
Companies & Markets

G.H.Y Culture & Media's IPO shares priced at S$0.66

ENTERTAINMENT and content provider G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co on Friday lodged its final prospectus,...

Dec 11, 2020 04:54 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher on vaccine hopes but Sino-US tensions cap gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian market higher as progress on Covid-19 vaccines boosted sentiment,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

Asia's most sought-after emerging market is about to get hotter

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for