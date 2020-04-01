You are here

Home > Stocks

STI falls 1.7% on Wednesday as Covid-19 fears fester

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 6:18 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Wednesday as worries over Covid-19 infection numbers and the economic damage triggered by the virus continued to bug investors.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump warned of a "very, very painful two weeks" for the US, as American deaths from the coronavirus could hit 240,000.

Furthermore, fears are mounting over a spike in infections in India, which until recently, was relatively shielded from the outbreak. This, AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said, "suggests Asia's worst nightmare may become a reality". 

China's private survey of factory data, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), may have pointed to expansion in March, but manufacturing data in other Asian economies like Japan and South Korea saw considerable falls, weighing on sentiment.

The STI opened 0.5 per cent lower, extending those losses in the afternoon session to finish 40.96 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,440.27, with three of the local benchmark's 30 counters ending in the red.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares decline at open; STI down 0.5%

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, equity benchmarks in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan registered losses. Australia's ASX 200 continued to buck the trend, advancing 181.80 points or 3.6 per cent to 5,258.60.

The Singapore banks were laggards on the STI, following an announcement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore that financial institutions should structure certain relief packages to allow distressed property owners and SMEs defer debt repayments or payments on insurance policies during the Covid-19 induced slowdown.

DBS dropped S$0.42 or 2.3 per cent to S$18.15; OCBC Bank fell S$0.15 or 1.7 per cent to S$8.49, while United Overseas Bank ended at S$19.09, down S$0.36 or 1.9 per cent.

Jefferies analyst Krishna Guha noted that at worst, the measures could see revenues for the trio to decline by 14-18 per cent in FY2020. That said, he pointed out lower credit costs could cushion the impact, along with "comfort" around valuation, capital and ample liquidity. 

Venture Corporation finished S$0.42 or 3.1 per cent lower at S$13.15. On Wednesday, UOB Kay Hian and DBS Group Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for the electronics manufacturing-services firm by 16 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, due to ongoing supply disruption from Covid-19.

Nonetheless, DBS Group Research analyst Ling Lee Keng expects Venture to emerge stronger from the current pandemic crisis "due to its expertise, its strong relationship with customers as well as a healthy balance sheet".

Among STI counters, units in Ascendas Reit fell S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.81 after the industrial property trust said on Tuesday after market close that it had acquired a 25 per cent stake in Galaxis, a business park in one-north, for S$102.9 million. 

While the acquisition price of S$963 per square foot is 12-13 per cent higher than that for the nearby Nexus@one-north and Solaris business parks, Citi Research analyst Brandon Lee described the premium as fair, given the allowable 30 per cent white component for the Galaxis site.

Following the deal, Singapore business parks form 34 per cent of Ascendas Reit's assets under management.

Across the Singapore market, decliners outpaced advancers 298 to 138, with 1.27 billion securities valued at S$1.31 billion changing hands.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 05:17 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 28....

Apr 1, 2020 04:54 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 per cent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the...

Apr 1, 2020 04:49 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares dive 4% as coronavirus anxiety offsets stimulus boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed nearly 4 per cent lower on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect...

Apr 1, 2020 04:46 PM
Transport

SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will automatically renew all PPS Club and Krisflyer Elite membership statuses for a year,...

Apr 1, 2020 04:44 PM
Real Estate

Mixed-use buildings, strata-titled units up for sale with S$51m indicative price

TWO mixed-use buildings, a shophouse and six units at a light industrial building have been put up for sale with a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.