You are here

Home > Stocks

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of positive news

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:57 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SINGAPORE shares closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 17.44 points or 0.62 per cent to 2,843.07 on Wednesday.

The gains were led by a triple shot of good news - vaccine cheer, better prospects of a global economic recovery and some progress on a US stimulus package. These very factors also drove Wall Street's major indices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, to record highs overnight.

Big gains were logged across the region, except for China, with South Korea's Kospi being a stand-out performer for having gained more than 2 per cent. The Shanghai Composite bucked the trend and fell, partly led by latest inflation data showing that China's consumer prices in November fell for the first time since the global financial crisis.

"The broad narrative remains one of strong recovery in the long term, but with short-term risks skewed to the downside for growth on the back of the elevated Covid-19 cases," said IG's senior market strategist Jingyi Pan.

There was encouraging progress on the Covid-19 front after UK administered its early doses of the vaccines and signs emerged that the US could approve the vaccine for emergency use.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Singapore, some 1.56 billion shares worth S$1.18 billion changed hands. Among the STI constituents, 18 counters were up and 10 down. Singapore's three banks DBS, UOB and OCBC, as well as CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), led the gains in the local bourse.

Geo Energy Resources closed unchanged at a 52-week high of 17.7 Singapore cents. Moody's Investors Service upgraded the mainboard-listed company's credit ratings on Tuesday, as it has eliminated near-term financing risk. Last week, the coal miner said its Indonesian mines have met the reserves conditions to prevent a put option from being triggered in April 2021 for its US$59.2 million of outstanding 8 per cent senior notes.

CICT rose 4 Singapore cents or nearly 2 per cent to S$2.08 and was actively traded with 24 million units worth S$49 million done. DBS raised the counter's target price from S$2.40 to S$2.50, saying that it is "too big to ignore" as it has become the largest integrated commercial Singapore Real Estate Investment Trust (SReit) at attractive valuations, following the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 05:44 PM
Transport

COE prices close higher across the board in latest tender

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday...

Dec 9, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.83...

Dec 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Dutch prosecutors to probe UBS CEO over ING money laundering case

[ZURICH] UBS said on Wednesday it had "full confidence" in chief executive Ralph Hamers' ability to lead the Swiss...

Dec 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,291...

Dec 9, 2020 05:00 PM
Consumer

Tesco's Asia deal paves way for £5b return to shareholders

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco expects to complete the US$10.6 billion sale of its Asian businesses to CP...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

How high can you go? Wall Street exuberance makes some uneasy

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for