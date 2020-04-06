You are here

Home > Stocks

STI gains 3.4% as market absorbs Solidarity Budget measures

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 5:47 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 81.30 points or 3.4 per cent at 2,470.59 points.

This comes as the government on Monday unveiled an unprecedented S$5.1 billion Solidarity Budget to help cushion the impact of the “circuit breaker” distancing measures on the economy. 

The best performer among the index’s constituents was agribusiness firm Wilmar International, which gained 8.3 per cent or S$0.26 to S$3.40.

Among other stocks that recorded gains was CapitaLand, which rose S$0.12 or 4.6 per cent to S$2.74. The firm announced on Monday that it has reopened all its malls in China, which had been previously shut for the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Singapore banks, which were among the hardest hit stocks last Friday on the back of rate slashes, also recorded gains. DBS edged up S$0.48 or 2.7 per cent to S$18.40; UOB rose S$0.68 or 3.6 per cent to S$19.48, while OCBC gained S$0.33 or 3.9 per cent to S$8.71.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise ahead of new Solidarity Budget; STI up 1.3% at open

All but two - ComfortDelGro and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) - of the blue-chip index’s 30 components ended in the black. ComfortDelGro fell S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent to S$1.41; SPH saw a S$0.03 or 1.9 per cent decline to S$1.55.

Advancers outpaced decliners 300 to 121 for the day, with 1.51 billion shares worth S$1.43 billion changing hands.

The STI’s performance was in line with other Asian markets, with sentiments lifted as some countries report falling death rates.

This includes China, which has been experiencing some economic recovery. But economists at Moody’s Analytics said in a report on Monday that it will take time for domestic demand to return to pre-Covid-19 levels and foreign demand remains weak. 

“Global demand is set to halt for much of 2020, which will likely prove to be China’s biggest obstacle in its pursuit of a V-shaped recovery,” noted the Moody’s Analytics report.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia does U-turn on virus relaxation for Heineken, Carlsberg after backlash

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's cabinet on Monday revoked approvals for brewers Heineken and Carlsberg to restart...

Apr 6, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.04...

Apr 6, 2020 05:12 PM
Consumer

Finnish retailer Stockmann files for corporate restructuring

[HELSINKI] Finnish department store owner Stockmann has decided to file for a corporate restructuring after the drop...

Apr 6, 2020 05:11 PM
Government & Economy

Changi Airport suspends operations at T2 for 18 months

SINGAPORE'S Changi Airport will suspend operations at Terminal 2 for 18 months amid the deepening coronavirus crisis...

Apr 6, 2020 05:07 PM
Garage

Grab halves commissions for drivers, lowers criteria for weekly payout scheme

GRAB is halving its commission rate for private-hire drivers from Monday till May 4, in light of the latest Covid-19...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.