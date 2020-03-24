You are here

Home > Stocks

STI has another 'Turnaround Tuesday', closes 5.8% higher

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 6:16 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded after its worst performance since 2008's global financial crisis (GFC) as investors took heart in the US Federal Reserve's move to adopt unlimited quantitative easing as well as further lending to US small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) most affected by Covid-19.

Sentiment in the region is also being propped up by a weaker US dollar. Another positive was news that Chinese authorities will lift travel restrictions for those residing in Hubei province on March 25, even as new cases in China double due to imported infections.

On Tuesday, the blue-chip index opened 3.7 per cent higher and traded in that range before advancing further after European markets opened. It closed 128.57 points or 5.8 per cent higher at 2,362.05, its best session since April 2009. In a reversal from Monday, just one - Jardine Matheson Holdings - of the STI's 30 counters closed in the red.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, equity benchmarks in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all registered gains.

Of the lot, South Korea's Kospi Index was the best performing, advancing 8.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the 7.1 per cent gain for Japan's Nikkei 225 was its largest single day jump since February 2019.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open after Wall Street rout; STI up 3.7%

AxiCorp global chief markets strategist Stephen Innes said: "Asian equities and fixed income certainly like what they see from the Federal Reserve. No one likes the positive correlation between the two when markets are going down, but if they are going up in unison, then it's most welcomed."

That being said, the foot-dragging on the fiscal front by both the US and Europe as Covid-19 cases continue to soar, is likely to impede hopes of a sustained improvement in outlook.

Mr Innes noted that "hopefully, there is more to come at the fiscal end of the equation, which could be the ultimate game-changer the market is desperately waiting on".

In the local market, the banks staged strong recoveries. DBS jumped S$1.33 or 7.9 per cent to S$18.21, OCBC Bank gained S$0.50 or 6.4 per cent to S$8.31, while United Overseas Bank finished at S$18.80, up S$1.23 or 7 per cent. 

In a Tuesday report, UOB Kay Hian analyst Jonathan Koh said that at current levels, share prices of DBS and OCBC have factored in non-performing loan (NPL) ratios to reach 4-4.5 per cent by end-2021 due to the Covid-19 outreak. This, Mr Koh noted, is higher than during the GFC where NPL ratios for DBS was 2.9 per cent and OCBC Bank was 1.7 per cent.

Given that markets are prone to overshoot during periods of extreme volatility and uncertainty, he added the banks could continue to see sell-offs in the near future but share price troughs are "in sight".

In line with the broader market, real estate investment trusts (Reits) rebounded, with the iEdge S-Reit Index up 75.85 points or 8 per cent to 1,024.00.

The STI's Mapletree Logistics Trust leapt S$0.14 or 11.3 per cent to S$1.38 while Ascendas Reit units gained S$0.17 or 7.4 per cent to close at S$2.46.

With sentiment likely to remain choppy in the coming days, Joel Ng, KGI Securities' head of Singapore Research, cautioned that while bargains can be found among Reits, investors are best placed to "be careful as we are not out of the woods yet".

Trading volume in Singapore was 1.5 billion securities; total turnover was S$1.94 billion. Advancers trumped decliners 372 to 139.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 06:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

THE Singapore government has contributed 3,000 diagnostic tests and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for...

Mar 24, 2020 05:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Thakral Corp raises S$5.8 million from sale of retail building in Japan

MAINBOARD-listed Thakral Corporation raised S$5.8 million from the sale of its retail building in Japan, the group...

Mar 24, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Most of India under lockdown as coronavirus appears in small towns

[NEW DELHI] Police enforced lockdowns across large parts of India on Tuesday, with curfews in some places, as health...

Mar 24, 2020 05:36 PM
Consumer

British supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing

[LONDON] Britain's supermarkets have started limiting the number of customers in stores at any one time to enforce...

Mar 24, 2020 05:21 PM
Consumer

Puma sets short-time work for 1,400 staff

[MUNICH] German sportswear company Puma announced on Tuesday that 1,400 staff would switch to shorter work hours...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.