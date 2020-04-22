You are here

Home > Stocks

STI opens lower and closes still down 1.88 points

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 5:54 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

The Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower on Wednesday after Singapore further extended the partial lockdown period by four weeks, but clawed back gains over the day to close just 1.88 points lower or 0.07 per cent at 2,550.04.

About 2.34 billion securities worth S$1.53 billion were traded. Gainers outnumbered losers 235 to 183.

CGS-CIMB has a year-end price target of 2,050 for the STI. CGS-CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee wrote in a note: "As companies start to update on quarterly progress and give their outlook this week, we believe reality could sink in as a great deal of uncertainty remains in areas such as banks, small caps and cyclicals.

"We also see profit taking opportunities in names that could be challenged in a recessionary environment, including gaming, travel-related stocks and developers. We expect market earnings per share to decline 17.5 per cent in 2020 and rise 9 per cent in 2021, and see more downside to our 2021 forecasts as the second-order effects of a recession kick in."

Medtecs International was the most actively-traded counter, jumping 31.31 per cent or 0.031 to S$0.13 on volume of 184.3 million.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open lower after govt extends circuit breaker; STI down 0.9%

Singapore Exchange (SGX) was the top gainer, rising 3.28 per cent or S$0.33 to S$10.39 on expectations of strong growth when it reports its third-quarter results before market open on Friday (April 24).

Hotel Royal was the top loser, falling 10 per cent or S$0.30 to S$2.70 on 100 units traded.

Regional markets also lacked direction. The Hang Seng rose 0.42 per cent, the KLSE rose 0.01 per cent, the Nikkei was down 0.74 per cent and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.60 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 05:59 PM
Real Estate

Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City land plot sold for S$236.4m

ANOTHER land plot in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was sold in a land tender for 1.17 million yuan (S$236.4...

Apr 22, 2020 05:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore hits 2020 solar deployment target, JTC to extend industrial initiatives

SINGAPORE has achieved its 2020 solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) in the first quarter of this year...

Apr 22, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index marginally...

Apr 22, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise as global stimulus efforts outweigh oil price plunge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as global stimulus efforts...

Apr 22, 2020 04:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Koufu to 'hold', sees reduced footfall hurting earnings

DBS Group Research has downgraded Koufu to "hold" as it expects earnings to take a hit from reduced footfall at...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.