You are here

Home > Stocks

STI registers first gain in five sessions, up 0.4% on Tuesday

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 6:23 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE equities registered their first positive closing in five sessions as sentiment improved due to expectations of support measures by central banks to curb the economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended 11.84 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,019.56.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, benchmarks in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan also finished with gains. Bucking the trend was Japan, which closed lower.

Asian stocks got a bright start to Tuesday following a strong overnight performance on Wall Street.

Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy for the Asia and Oceania treasury, noted that the "distinct 'risk on' mood in markets" was being driven by investors mooting for a coordinated response by G-7 central bankers against the spread of the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading, up 0.9% on day

However, most early gains were given up after Reuters reported the meeting might not yield practical measures.

As it stands, central banks have already showed their willingness to lower rates to support the economy, with Australia's and Malaysia's the latest to join the fray on Tuesday. Over the weekend, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated that Covid-19 is posing evolving risks to economic activity, raising hopes of an interest rate cut this month.

Performance of equities this week suggests that the "Fed is effectively cornered by market expectations", said OCBC chief economist Selena Ling. As such, Ms Ling noted the Fed has to deliver a 50 basis point cut in March and a further 25 basis point cut in April "to avoid further market angst".

Trading volume in Singapore was 1.78 billion securities while total turnover came to S$1.83 billion.

Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 244 to 214. Eleven of the blue-chip index's 30 components ended in the red.

Bets on a Fed rate cut saw real estate investment trusts (Reits), often billed as key beneficiaries of reduced borrowing costs, among the best performing counters of the day. 

Ascendas Reit was the STI's most active counter. Singapore's largest industrial Reit closed S$0.09 or 2.9 per cent up at S$3.20 with 38.6 million units changing hands. Meanwhile, Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) added S$0.05 or 1.8 per cent to S$2.79 and ESR Reit edged up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to 53.5 cents.

In the current climate, Citi Research analysts are favouring industrial property trusts like Ascendas Reit, MIT and ESR Reit for their "resilient income streams, well-diversified portfolio and sizeable sponsor pipeline".

While markets have broadly rebounded after last week's dismal showing, Citi Research views "any short-term bounce in relatively less resilient Reits (hospitality and retail) as technical, rather than a sustained recovery".

Shares in Singapore Airlines continued to fall, closing S$0.05 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$8.10 after its regional arm SilkAir indefinitely suspended flights to Hiroshima from March 27 due to weak demand. The national carrier is trading at near 11-year lows.

Among pennies, Nam Cheong Limited added 0.1 Singapore cent to close at 0.8 cent after the Malaysian offshore vessel builder revealed it has won chartering contracts for six offshore support vessels worth RM116.4 million (S$38.5 million).

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to bar new visitors from Iran, northern Italy, South Korea due to Covid-19 worries

NEW visitors with recent travel history to Iran, northern Italy, or South Korea within the last 14 days will not be...

Mar 3, 2020 05:28 PM
Transport

Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp named Kenta Kon as its next chief financial officer on Tuesday and said it would scrap...

Mar 3, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.7...

Mar 3, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fail to sustain early gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index failed to keep up with gains made in the morning after tracking a blistering...

Mar 3, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets up 1.5% at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rallied 1.5 per cent at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors await G7...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.