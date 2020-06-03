You are here

Home > Stocks

STI rises for third straight day on hopes of economic recovery

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:51 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE shares extended gains on Wednesday, boosted by sustained optimism over the easing of lockdowns.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row, ending at 2,700.39, up 88.76 points or 3.4 per cent. The STI's performance also tracked Wall Street's overnight rally on the back of lifted investor sentiment over stimulus measures and reopening of economies. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 311 to 200; 1.94 billion shares worth S$2.51 billion changed hands.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said: “A scintillating start to the month for global equity markets as investors put virtually every concern on the universal wall of worry behind them, while reacting positively to coronavirus lockdowns being eased across the globe.”

Markets have seemingly put aside fears on the possibility of a second wave of infections, renewed United States-China tensions and the unrest on the streets of US. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks set to enter bull market, among last in Asia

Among the STI constituents, the best performer was ComfortDelGro, which rose 8.1 per cent or S$0.12 to S$1.61. It was also the most heavily traded stock of the day, with over 70 million shares changing hands.

The local banks emerged among the top five best-performing STI counters. DBS climbed 7.9 per cent or S$1.59 to S$21.80, UOB was up 6.6 per cent or S$1.33 to S$21.60, while OCBC rose 5.3 per cent or S$0.47 to S$9.36. 

The three biggest losers on the index were Mapletree Logistics Trust, Jardine Matheson Holdings and Ascendas Reit, which were down 3.0 per cent, 1.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

The STI’s performance was in line with other regional benchmarks, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 05:51 PM
Government & Economy

Europe renews push to slash global tariffs on medical goods

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) is pressing for a global deal to eliminate tariffs on pharmaceuticals and medical...

Jun 3, 2020 05:40 PM
Technology

Malaysia revokes 5G spectrum awarded to telecoms firms

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Wednesday revoked the 5G telecommunications spectrum it handed out to major domestic...

Jun 3, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Extra rental waivers for SMEs with at least 35% fall in revenue; mandated waivers can be offset against landlord

ADDITIONAL rental waivers - with the cost borne by landlords - will apply to small and medium-sized enterprises (...

UPDATED 17 min ago
Jun 3, 2020 05:28 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 30.84...

Jun 3, 2020 05:24 PM
Life & Culture

Pope urges US reconciliation, condemns racism and street violence

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis called for national reconciliation in the United States on Wednesday, saying that while...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.