STI slips 0.4% as vaccine fever cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 11.59 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,777 on Thursday, in what IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi described as "some cooling of the vaccine enthusiasm".

She added that the blue-chip index is expected to remain capped by resistances at around highs during the June-to-July period, and that it would likely need further booster shots of good news to break through that level.

About 1.76 billion shares worth S$1.61 billion changed hands on Thursday, with losers marginally outnumbering gainers 212 to 210.

Units of Ascendas Reit fell the most among index constituents, ending S$0.04 or 1.33 per cent lower at S$2.97, as some 264 million private placement new units at an issue price of S$3.026 started trading on the main board on Thursday.

Units of CapitaLand fell S$0.02 or 0.67 per cent to S$2.98, making it the second biggest decliner, coming off its Wednesday peak of S$3.00, the highest price it has hit this month.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Jiutian Chemical topped the "most active" list for the day, adding S$0.007 or 8.43 per cent to S$0.09, with some 215.7 million shares changing hands, after the company last week posted a strong set of third-quarter results.

Regional markets generally finished lower, except for the Shanghai Composite Index which added 0.47 per cent. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.36 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.71 per cent, and Malaysia's KLCI ended 1.31 per cent lower for the day.

DailyFX.com strategist Margaret Yang noted that the Singapore stock market saw significant institutional money inflow in early November, with S$299 million and S$564 million being pumped into local stocks in the first two weeks respectively, with a focus on investments in banks, aviation, food and beverage, and real estate stocks.

"This reflects a pick-up in risk appetite from institutional investors, who might have started a new round of bargain hunting after months of net selling. A string of positive vaccine news also lifted investor confidence," she said.

She added that technically, the STI appears to be temporarily overbought, and thus may be vulnerable to a technical pull-back below a key resistance level at 2,800, while an immediate support level can be found at 2,703.