You are here

Home > Stocks

STI slips 10.82 points to close at 2,519.48; SIA the best performer, SGX is worst

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 6:10 PM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended Wednesday on a softer note, with the benchmark Straits Times Index closing at 2,519.48, down 10.82 points, or 0.43 per cent.

This mirrored the broadly-softer tone across the region, following an interesting overnight Wall Street session that saw the S&P500 climb above the 3,000 mark as well as its 200-day moving average before slipping back down.

The S&P500 ended its Tuesday session at 2991.77, up 36.32 points, or 1.23 per cent. At that level, the index was only 8 per cent below where it was at the beginning of the year.

The worst-performing component of the STI on Wednesday was Singapore Exchange. The shares of the local exchange operator tumbled 11.6 per cent to end the day at S$8.75.

This came amid news suggesting that its arch rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing could be muscling into its derivatives business.

SEE ALSO

Hot stock: SGX shares sink to 2-month low after MSCI licence expiry announcement

At the other end of the spectrum, Singapore Airlines was the best-performing component of the STI on Wednesday, with its shares rising strongly towards the end of the day to close at S$3.76, up 4.44 per cent.

This came amid news of China’s civil aviation authority continuing to ease restrictions on flights to mainland airports.

Among the smaller stocks in the local market, the clutch of Covid-19 beneficiaries continued to draw attention. Glove maker Riverstone marked a new 52-week high for the second consecutive day, rising 2.35 per cent to close at S$2.18.

Personal protective equipment maker Medtecs International also hit a new 52-week high, closing at S$0.235, up 23.7 per cent for the day.

For Q1 2020, Medtecs reported a more than 15-fold jump in net profit to nearly US$3.7 million on a 138 per cent rise in revenue to US$39.8 million.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 06:04 PM
Government & Economy

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

[PARIS] The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer...

May 27, 2020 05:52 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bond holdings edge towards the size of Japan's economy

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive stimulus programme took the size of its government bond holdings to levels...

May 27, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.97...

May 27, 2020 05:31 PM
Consumer

H&M sees furloughed HQ staff returning to work in July

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's H&M expects the 2,500 furloughed staff at its headquarters in Stockholm to return to work...

May 27, 2020 05:09 PM
Technology

Tencent seeks US$6b in bond sale as protests hit Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Chinese technology giant Tencent kicked off its offer of bonds worth up to US$6 billion in Hong Kong on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.