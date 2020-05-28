You are here

STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 6:15 PM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

A DECIDEDLY bullish tone on Wall Street overnight that sent the S&P500 index up 1.48 per cent to 3,036.13 did little to influence sentiment across the region, amid mounting concerns about US-China tensions.

The Singapore market fluctuated through Thursday, with individual stocks reacting to a mixed bag of news headlines and trading themes.

The benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day at 2,515.24, down 4.24 points or 0.17 per cent.

Among the worst performing components of the STI was Singtel, which ended Thursday at S$2.51, down 4.2 per cent.

This came after Singapore’s largest telecoms player reported a 25.7 per cent drop in earnings - S$574.4 million - for its fourth quarter ended March 31.

Another significant loser on Thursday was ComfortDelGro, which closed at S$1.50, down 1.96 per cent.

ComfortDelGro said on Thursday that it would halve its taxi rents for June.

The best-performing index stocks for the day were CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Jardine Strategic Holdings. The three counters posted gains about 2.5 per cent on Thursday.

Elsewhere, after enormous gains chalked up by glove makers like UG Healthcare and Riverstone, attention seemed to shift to rubber suppliers.

Sri Trang Agro Industry bounced strongly in the morning and held on to its gains, ending Thursday at S$1.39, up 18.8 per cent.

Halcyon Agri was slower off the mark and endured more volatile trading. It closed at S$0.455, up 15.2 per cent.

The fundamental links between these counters and the Covid-19 healthcare theme are tenuous though, and it remains to be seen how much higher they will bounce.

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial enters non-binding proposal to sell hard-disk business

PRECISION manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group has entered a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of its...

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
Transport

easyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

[LONDON] Britain's easyJet plans to cut up to 4,500 jobs and shrink its fleet to adjust to the smaller travel market...

May 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sinopec to build 20b yuan LNG terminal in eastern China

[BEIJING] Sinopec has signed an investment contract with the government of Zhoushan city in China to build a 20...

May 28, 2020 05:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks new container feeder contract worth 392m yuan

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding has clinched a contract to build four 1,000-TEU container feeders worth a total of 392...

May 28, 2020 05:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV optimistic on recovery from sharp quarterly loss

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm giant FGV Holdings reported a deep first-quarter loss on lower output and a demand...

