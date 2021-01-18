You are here

Home > Stocks

STI slips back under 3,000 points, in line with most key regional indexes

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 6:19 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped back to under 3,000 on Monday, closing at 2,990.40 points, 14.47 points or 0.48 per cent lower.

This was in spite of the Republic's December non-oil domestic exports registering a 6.8 per cent gain year on year, and having beaten market expectations.

DBS Group Research noted the uncertainties surrounding new virus strains and vaccine acceptance rate by the public, as well as near-term uncertainty as results season for the fourth quarter starts. The research house sees the STI having a near-term upside cap at 3,050.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) came in as the worst STI performer as it shed 2.51 per cent to S$4.28, amid a worsening global pandemic. However, the national carrier is on the way to be possibly the world's first vaccinated international airline, with Singapore on Monday starting to roll out full-scale vaccination for frontline aviation workers.

AEM Holdings, which has launched a S$99.7 million buyout bid for mainboard-listed contract manufacturer CEI, continues its upward trajectory by 3.3 per cent to reach S$4.04 at the closing bell.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Fu Yu Corp was one of the most heavily traded stocks with over 222 million shares changing hands. It experienced a 10.7 per cent increase in its share price to S$0.31 before it requested a trading halt at about 4.30pm. This followed a query from the Singapore Exchange on "unusual price and volume movements" in its shares.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 245 to 239 on the broader market, with 2.77 billion securities worth S$1.32 billion traded.

China's generally favourable macro data gave the Shanghai Composite Index a lift by 0.84 per cent to 3,596.22 points, while neighbouring Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.01 per cent to 28,862.77 points.

However, other regional markets were lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.97 per cent to 28,242.21, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.33 per cent to 3,013.93.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.78 per cent lower at 6,663.04, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index closed at 1,609.52 or 1.08 per cent lower.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 06:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Cyber security breach at InnoTek's China subsidiary; networks in Singapore unscathed

A CHINESE subsidiary of precision metal part maker InnoTek has suffered a cyber security breach, the mainboard-...

Jan 18, 2021 05:46 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's 2020 trade growth expected to carry through this year, say analysts

SUBSCRIBERS

ANALYSTS are pencilling in a solid economic recovery for Singapore and the region, after non-oil domestic exports (...

Jan 18, 2021 05:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyphens Pharma to expand presence in South Korea through distribution agreement with JSPharma

HYPHENS Pharma International is planning to cement its regional presence by appointing dermo-cosmetic products and...

Jan 18, 2021 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 17.49...

Jan 18, 2021 05:25 PM
Garage

Grab joins five other regional startups gunning for IPO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China's Sinovac steps up defence of vaccine after confusing data

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

OrangeTee & Tie CEO thinks cooling measures unlikely; weighs in on HDB 'lottery' effect

Broker's take: Credit Suisse says S-Reits positioned for retail recovery

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for